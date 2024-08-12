Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 12 Aug 2024, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 1776.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1775 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1797.85 and closed at 1776.85, experiencing a high of 1803.1 and a low of 1775. The market capitalization stood at 281165.76 crore. The stock traded a volume of 17,628 shares on the BSE. The 52-week high for the stock is 2173.65, and the 52-week low is 816.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Aug 2024, 08:51 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11798.13Support 11770.13
Resistance 21816.07Support 21760.07
Resistance 31826.13Support 31742.13
12 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1365.0, 23.1% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2130.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1100
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
12 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 409 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3013 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 86.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 392 k & BSE volume was 17 k.

12 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1776.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1803.1 & 1775 yesterday to end at 1775. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

