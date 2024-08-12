Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1797.85 and closed at ₹1776.85, experiencing a high of ₹1803.1 and a low of ₹1775. The market capitalization stood at ₹281165.76 crore. The stock traded a volume of 17,628 shares on the BSE. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2173.65, and the 52-week low is ₹816.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1798.13
|Support 1
|1770.13
|Resistance 2
|1816.07
|Support 2
|1760.07
|Resistance 3
|1826.13
|Support 3
|1742.13
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1365.0, 23.1% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2130.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 86.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 392 k & BSE volume was 17 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1803.1 & ₹1775 yesterday to end at ₹1775. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.