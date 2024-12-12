Hello User
Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Shares Dip in Today’s Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 1148.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1134.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1173.2 and closed slightly higher at 1176.25. The stock reached a high of 1188.25 and a low of 1141.1 during the session. With a market capitalization of 186,385.2 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 115,609 on the BSE. The stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 2173.65 and above its low of 870.9.

12 Dec 2024, 09:34 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1134.45, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹1148.1

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at 1134.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1131.25 and 1177.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1131.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1177.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

12 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has decreased by 0.13%, currently trading at 1146.60. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of 21.58%, also reaching 1146.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 17.36%, rising to 24641.80 during the same timeframe. Please note that the data is accurate up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.95%
3 Months-36.73%
6 Months-37.17%
YTD-28.11%
1 Year-21.58%
12 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11177.6Support 11131.25
Resistance 21206.7Support 21114.0
Resistance 31223.95Support 31084.9
12 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2257.0, 96.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
12 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8874 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 68.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 115 k.

12 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1176.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1188.25 & 1141.1 yesterday to end at 1148.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.