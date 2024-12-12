Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Shares Dip in Today’s Trading Session

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1173.2 and closed slightly higher at ₹1176.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1188.25 and a low of ₹1141.1 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹186,385.2 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 115,609 on the BSE. The stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹2173.65 and above its low of ₹870.9.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at ₹1134.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1131.25 and ₹1177.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1131.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1177.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has decreased by 0.13%, currently trading at ₹1146.60. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of 21.58%, also reaching ₹1146.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 17.36%, rising to 24641.80 during the same timeframe. Please note that the data is accurate up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.95%
|3 Months
|-36.73%
|6 Months
|-37.17%
|YTD
|-28.11%
|1 Year
|-21.58%
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1177.6
|Support 1
|1131.25
|Resistance 2
|1206.7
|Support 2
|1114.0
|Resistance 3
|1223.95
|Support 3
|1084.9
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2257.0, 96.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 68.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 115 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1188.25 & ₹1141.1 yesterday to end at ₹1148.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend