Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 12 2025 09:07:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.10 -0.77%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 413.40 -1.21%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 679.70 0.30%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,219.95 -1.19%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 312.95 0.02%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 953.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 944.60 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 969.95 and closed at 953.60, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 985.80 and a low of 938.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 149,704.88 crore, the company's stock has a 52-week high of 2,173.65 and a low of 870.90. BSE trading volume for the day was 249,208 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:15:07 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 1.11%, currently trading at 954.20. However, over the past year, the price has dropped by 45.87%, also standing at 954.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an 8.84% rise, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.7%
3 Months-36.81%
6 Months-44.44%
YTD-4.92%
1 Year-45.87%
12 Feb 2025, 09:04:09 AM IST

MSCI Rejig: Hyundai India added to Global Standard Index, Adani Green Energy deleted; Zomato, IndusInd Bank weights rise

MSCI Rejig: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. is the only large-cap Indian stock that has been added to the MSCI Global Standard Indexes in the latest review, while Adani Green Energy shares have been deleted from the index.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/msci-rejig-hyundai-india-added-to-global-standard-index-adani-green-energy-deleted-zomato-indusind-bank-weights-rise-11739327250132.html

12 Feb 2025, 08:46:04 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1974.87Support 1933.97
Resistance 21000.83Support 2919.03
Resistance 31015.77Support 3893.07
12 Feb 2025, 08:30:34 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1551.0, 64.2% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
12 Feb 2025, 08:17:05 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2829 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 249 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:03:56 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹953.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 985.80 & 938.05 yesterday to end at 944.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue