Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹969.95 and closed at ₹953.60, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹985.80 and a low of ₹938.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹149,704.88 crore, the company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹2,173.65 and a low of ₹870.90. BSE trading volume for the day was 249,208 shares.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 1.11%, currently trading at ₹954.20. However, over the past year, the price has dropped by 45.87%, also standing at ₹954.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an 8.84% rise, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.7%
|3 Months
|-36.81%
|6 Months
|-44.44%
|YTD
|-4.92%
|1 Year
|-45.87%
MSCI Rejig: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. is the only large-cap Indian stock that has been added to the MSCI Global Standard Indexes in the latest review, while Adani Green Energy shares have been deleted from the index.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|974.87
|Support 1
|933.97
|Resistance 2
|1000.83
|Support 2
|919.03
|Resistance 3
|1015.77
|Support 3
|893.07
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1551.0, 64.2% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 249 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹985.80 & ₹938.05 yesterday to end at ₹944.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend