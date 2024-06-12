Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 12 Jun 2024, by -1.61 %. The stock closed at 1887.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1856.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at 1899, reached a high of 1899, a low of 1840.1, and closed at 1887.3 on the last trading day. The market capitalization was 294138.99 crore, with a 52-week high of 2173.65 and a 52-week low of 816. The BSE volume for the day was 146169 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11883.33Support 11837.63
Resistance 21913.52Support 21822.12
Resistance 31929.03Support 31791.93
12 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 73.07% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
12 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 812 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2736 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 666 k & BSE volume was 146 k.

12 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1887.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1899 & 1840.1 yesterday to end at 1887.3. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.