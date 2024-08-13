Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1656.05 and closed at ₹1780.1, with a high of ₹1816 and a low matching the opening price. The market capitalization stood at ₹282591.39 crore. The stock's 52-week range is between ₹816 and ₹2173.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 233,420 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy's share price has increased by 1.78%, currently trading at ₹1832.10. Over the past year, the share price has surged by 85.13% to ₹1832.10. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 25.28% to 24347.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.67%
|3 Months
|-4.2%
|6 Months
|-2.4%
|YTD
|12.6%
|1 Year
|85.13%
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1853.5
|Support 1
|1706.0
|Resistance 2
|1908.0
|Support 2
|1613.0
|Resistance 3
|2001.0
|Support 3
|1558.5
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2130.0, 19.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3207 k
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 233 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1780.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1816 & ₹1656.05 yesterday to end at ₹1784. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.