Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 13 Dec 2024, by 6.15 %. The stock closed at 1148.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1218.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1141.3 and closed at 1148.1. The stock reached a high of 1248.9 and a low of 1123.8. With a market capitalization of 181,854.9 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 2173.65 and above its 52-week low of 870.9. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,040,523 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2257.0, 85.19% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
13 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9438 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1040 k.

13 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1148.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1248.9 & 1123.8 yesterday to end at 1218.75. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.