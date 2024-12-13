Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1141.3 and closed at ₹1148.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1248.9 and a low of ₹1123.8. With a market capitalization of ₹181,854.9 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹2173.65 and above its 52-week low of ₹870.9. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,040,523 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2257.0, 85.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1040 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1248.9 & ₹1123.8 yesterday to end at ₹1218.75. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.