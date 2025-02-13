Explore
Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2025, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2025, by 2.13 %. The stock closed at 917.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 936.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 962.60 and closed at 943.70, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 962.60 and a low of 896.90 during the session. With a market capitalization of 145,338.62 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 2,173.65 and a low of 870.90. The trading volume on the BSE was 296,130 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:32:57 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹936.55, up 2.13% from yesterday's ₹917.05

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at 936.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 890.45 and 950.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 890.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 950.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Feb 2025, 09:18:55 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 3.04%, currently trading at 944.95. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 45.87%, also standing at 944.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.7%
3 Months-36.81%
6 Months-44.44%
YTD-4.92%
1 Year-45.87%
13 Feb 2025, 08:47:40 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1950.35Support 1890.45
Resistance 2983.6Support 2863.8
Resistance 31010.25Support 3830.55
13 Feb 2025, 08:35:26 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1551.0, 69.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
13 Feb 2025, 08:18:39 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2666 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 64.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 296 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:05:44 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹943.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 962.60 & 896.90 yesterday to end at 917.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

