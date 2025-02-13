Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹962.60 and closed at ₹943.70, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹962.60 and a low of ₹896.90 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹145,338.62 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹2,173.65 and a low of ₹870.90. The trading volume on the BSE was 296,130 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at ₹936.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹890.45 and ₹950.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹890.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 950.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 3.04%, currently trading at ₹944.95. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 45.87%, also standing at ₹944.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.7%
|3 Months
|-36.81%
|6 Months
|-44.44%
|YTD
|-4.92%
|1 Year
|-45.87%
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|950.35
|Support 1
|890.45
|Resistance 2
|983.6
|Support 2
|863.8
|Resistance 3
|1010.25
|Support 3
|830.55
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1551.0, 69.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 64.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 296 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹962.60 & ₹896.90 yesterday to end at ₹917.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend