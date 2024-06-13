Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock on the last day opened at ₹1862.95, reached a high of ₹1868.55, and a low of ₹1820 before closing at ₹1856.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹289,679.94 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2173.65 and a low of ₹816. The total volume traded on the BSE was 120,790 shares.
13 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1856.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1868.55 & ₹1820 yesterday to end at ₹1856.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.