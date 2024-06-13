Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 13 Jun 2024, by -1.52 %. The stock closed at 1856.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1828.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock on the last day opened at 1862.95, reached a high of 1868.55, and a low of 1820 before closing at 1856.9. The market capitalization stood at 289,679.94 crore, with a 52-week high of 2173.65 and a low of 816. The total volume traded on the BSE was 120,790 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1856.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1868.55 & 1820 yesterday to end at 1856.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

