Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹869.20 and closed lower at ₹853.40. The stock reached a high of ₹896.70 and a low of ₹857.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹139,078.05 crore, the stock has shown significant volatility, with a 52-week high of ₹2,173.65 and a low of ₹758. The BSE volume for the day was 453,206 shares.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 904.7 and 876.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 876.4 and selling near hourly resistance 904.7 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|890.65
|Support 1
|868.4
|Resistance 2
|904.8
|Support 2
|860.3
|Resistance 3
|912.9
|Support 3
|846.15
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹896.70 & ₹857.45 yesterday to end at ₹878. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.