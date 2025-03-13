Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 13 Mar 2025, by 2.88 %. The stock closed at 853.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 878 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 869.20 and closed lower at 853.40. The stock reached a high of 896.70 and a low of 857.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of 139,078.05 crore, the stock has shown significant volatility, with a 52-week high of 2,173.65 and a low of 758. The BSE volume for the day was 453,206 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2025, 11:35 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 904.7 and 876.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 876.4 and selling near hourly resistance 904.7 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1890.65Support 1868.4
Resistance 2904.8Support 2860.3
Resistance 3912.9Support 3846.15
13 Mar 2025, 11:20 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹853.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 896.70 & 857.45 yesterday to end at 878. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

