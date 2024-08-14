Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 14 Aug 2024, by 1.38 %. The stock closed at 1800 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1824.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1800.1 and closed at 1800. The stock reached a high of 1845.95 and a low of 1800.1. The market capitalization stood at 289046.33 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 2173.65 and a low of 816. The BSE trading volume was 164219 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 1467 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3263 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1303 k & BSE volume was 164 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1800 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1845.95 & 1800.1 yesterday to end at 1824.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

