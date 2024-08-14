Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1800.1 and closed at ₹1800. The stock reached a high of ₹1845.95 and a low of ₹1800.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹289046.33 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹2173.65 and a low of ₹816. The BSE trading volume was 164219 shares.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1303 k & BSE volume was 164 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1845.95 & ₹1800.1 yesterday to end at ₹1824.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend