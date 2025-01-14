Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -5.64 %. The stock closed at 943.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 889.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 934 and closed at 943.1, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 937.65 and dipped to a low of 885.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of 149,382.2 crore, the stock's performance is notable, particularly considering its 52-week high of 2,173.65 and a low of 870.9. The BSE recorded a volume of 448,718 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹943.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 937.65 & 885.35 yesterday to end at 889.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

