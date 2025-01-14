Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹934 and closed at ₹943.1, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹937.65 and dipped to a low of ₹885.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹149,382.2 crore, the stock's performance is notable, particularly considering its 52-week high of ₹2,173.65 and a low of ₹870.9. The BSE recorded a volume of 448,718 shares traded.
14 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹943.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹937.65 & ₹885.35 yesterday to end at ₹889.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend