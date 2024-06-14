Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 14 Jun 2024, by -1.68 %. The stock closed at 1828.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1797.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at 1832.5 and closed at 1828.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1852.5, and the low was 1795. The market capitalization stood at 284,801.12 crore. The 52-week high was 2173.65, and the 52-week low was 816. The BSE volume for the day was 134,406 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11835.57Support 11774.72
Resistance 21875.13Support 21753.43
Resistance 31896.42Support 31713.87
14 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 72.19% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
14 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 970 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2082 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 836 k & BSE volume was 134 k.

14 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1828.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1852.5 & 1795 yesterday to end at 1828.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

