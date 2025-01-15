Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹890.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹889.90. The stock experienced a high of ₹1019.35 and a low matching its opening price at ₹890.05. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹140,939.3 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹2173.65 and a low of ₹870.90, with a trading volume of 1,419,776 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2257.0, 124.01% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 321.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1419 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1019.35 & ₹890.05 yesterday to end at ₹1007.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend