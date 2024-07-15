Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock on the last day opened at ₹1747.75 and closed at ₹1746.9. The high for the day was ₹1756.25 and the low was ₹1729. The market capitalization was ₹275,304.84 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2173.65 and a 52-week low of ₹816. The BSE volume for the day was 19,672 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1751.37
|Support 1
|1723.62
|Resistance 2
|1767.93
|Support 2
|1712.43
|Resistance 3
|1779.12
|Support 3
|1695.87
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹600.0, 65.48% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 365 k & BSE volume was 19 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1756.25 & ₹1729 yesterday to end at ₹1738. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.