Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1820.85 and closed at ₹1824.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1825.65 and a low of ₹1782.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹286345.55 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹2173.65 and a 52-week low of ₹816. The BSE volume for the day was 37,599 shares.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy's share price increased by 0.41%, trading at ₹1815.15 today. Over the past year, the share price has surged by 90.10% to ₹1815.15. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.04% to 24143.75 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.02%
|3 Months
|-9.28%
|6 Months
|-2.37%
|YTD
|13.23%
|1 Year
|90.1%
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1828.7
|Support 1
|1785.65
|Resistance 2
|1849.1
|Support 2
|1763.0
|Resistance 3
|1871.75
|Support 3
|1742.6
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2130.0, 17.83% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 853 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3241 k
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 73.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 815 k & BSE volume was 37 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1824.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1825.65 & ₹1782.5 yesterday to end at ₹1807.7. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.