Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2024, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 1824.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1807.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1820.85 and closed at 1824.75. The stock reached a high of 1825.65 and a low of 1782.5. The market capitalization stood at 286345.55 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 2173.65 and a 52-week low of 816. The BSE volume for the day was 37,599 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:21 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy's share price increased by 0.41%, trading at 1815.15 today. Over the past year, the share price has surged by 90.10% to 1815.15. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.04% to 24143.75 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.02%
3 Months-9.28%
6 Months-2.37%
YTD13.23%
1 Year90.1%
16 Aug 2024, 08:50 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11828.7Support 11785.65
Resistance 21849.1Support 21763.0
Resistance 31871.75Support 31742.6
16 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2130.0, 17.83% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2100
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
16 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 853 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3241 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 73.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 815 k & BSE volume was 37 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1824.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1825.65 & 1782.5 yesterday to end at 1807.7. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

