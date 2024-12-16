Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1222.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹1218.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1250 and a low of ₹1179.1 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹192,927.2 crore, the stock remains well below its 52-week high of ₹2173.65 and above its low of ₹870.9. The BSE recorded a volume of 498,842 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1240.03
|Support 1
|1167.03
|Resistance 2
|1282.67
|Support 2
|1136.67
|Resistance 3
|1313.03
|Support 3
|1094.03
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2257.0, 88.12% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 498 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1250 & ₹1179.1 yesterday to end at ₹1199.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend