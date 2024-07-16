Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at ₹1733.4 and closed at ₹1735.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1749.8, and the low was ₹1725.45. The market capitalization was ₹275,764.21 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹2173.65 and ₹816 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 57,398 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 293 k & BSE volume was 57 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1749.8 & ₹1725.45 yesterday to end at ₹1740.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.