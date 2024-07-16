Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 16 Jul 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 1735.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1740.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at 1733.4 and closed at 1735.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1749.8, and the low was 1725.45. The market capitalization was 275,764.21 crore. The 52-week high and low were 2173.65 and 816 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 57,398 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 351 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 573 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 293 k & BSE volume was 57 k.

16 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1735.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1749.8 & 1725.45 yesterday to end at 1740.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

