Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Faces Downturn in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Faces Downturn in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 17 Dec 2024, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 1168.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1163.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1198.45 and closed slightly higher at 1199.75. The stock reached a high of 1210 and a low of 1164 during the day. With a market capitalization of 185,022.9 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 346,216 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 2173.65 and a low of 870.9.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:31:35 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1163.35, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹1168.05

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at 1163.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1151.93 and 1196.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1151.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1196.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:18:35 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has decreased by 1.20%, currently trading at 1154.05. Over the past year, the price of Adani Green Energy shares has declined by 23.49%, also landing at 1154.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.02%
3 Months-38.59%
6 Months-35.33%
YTD-26.86%
1 Year-23.49%
17 Dec 2024, 08:46:37 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11196.43Support 11151.93
Resistance 21225.72Support 21136.72
Resistance 31240.93Support 31107.43
17 Dec 2024, 08:32:09 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2257.0, 93.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
17 Dec 2024, 08:16:03 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9894 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 69.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 346 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:06:29 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1199.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1210 & 1164 yesterday to end at 1168.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

