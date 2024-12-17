Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Faces Downturn in Trading Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1198.45 and closed slightly higher at ₹1199.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1210 and a low of ₹1164 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹185,022.9 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 346,216 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹2173.65 and a low of ₹870.9.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1163.35, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹1168.05
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at ₹1163.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1151.93 and ₹1196.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1151.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1196.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has decreased by 1.20%, currently trading at ₹1154.05. Over the past year, the price of Adani Green Energy shares has declined by 23.49%, also landing at ₹1154.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.02%
|3 Months
|-38.59%
|6 Months
|-35.33%
|YTD
|-26.86%
|1 Year
|-23.49%
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1196.43
|Support 1
|1151.93
|Resistance 2
|1225.72
|Support 2
|1136.72
|Resistance 3
|1240.93
|Support 3
|1107.43
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2257.0, 93.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9894 k
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 69.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 346 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1199.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1210 & ₹1164 yesterday to end at ₹1168.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend