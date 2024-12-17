LIVE UPDATES

Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Faces Downturn in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:31 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 17 Dec 2024, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 1168.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1163.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.