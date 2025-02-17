Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 17 Feb 2025, by -3.16 %. The stock closed at 913.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 884.30 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 916.05 and closed at 913.20, experiencing a fluctuation with a high of 924.45 and a low of 873.45. The company's market capitalization stood at 140,148.23 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 2,173.65 and a low of 870.90, with a trading volume of 494,870 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1914.8Support 1864.15
Resistance 2944.55Support 2843.25
Resistance 3965.45Support 3813.5
17 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1551.0, 75.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
17 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2661 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.6% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 494 k.

17 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹913.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 924.45 & 873.45 yesterday to end at 884.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

