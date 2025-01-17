Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2025, by 3.35 %. The stock closed at 1035 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1069.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1103 and closed at 1035, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of 1126.8 and a low of 1063.45 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 169,531.10 crore, the stock's performance remains significantly below its 52-week high of 2173.65, while the 52-week low stands at 870.9. A total of 418,106 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1035 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1126.8 & 1063.45 yesterday to end at 1069.7. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

