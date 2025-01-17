Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1103 and closed at ₹1035, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1126.8 and a low of ₹1063.45 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹169,531.10 crore, the stock's performance remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹2173.65, while the 52-week low stands at ₹870.9. A total of 418,106 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1035 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1126.8 & ₹1063.45 yesterday to end at ₹1069.7. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.