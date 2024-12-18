Hello User
Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Sees Decline in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 01:01 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -2.74 %. The stock closed at 1142.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1111.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened and closed at 1168.05, with a high of 1178.5 and a low of 1138.05. The company's market capitalization stood at 181094.5 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 2173.65 and a low of 870.9. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 282,861 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:01 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 1101.75 and a high of 1150. This indicates a volatility of 48.25 within the trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics surrounding the company's performance.

18 Dec 2024, 12:50 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 219.81% higher than yesterday

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has surged by 219.81% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 1105, reflecting a decrease of 3.31%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price trends is crucial. A positive price shift paired with increased volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price shift with high volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:37 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy reached a high of 1120.3 and a low of 1106.5 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistance levels of 1115.17 and 1110.88, suggesting some selling activity. Traders might consider closing existing long positions, while new investors can assess the potential for a reversal if the stock appears to be oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11117.83Support 11104.03
Resistance 21125.97Support 21098.37
Resistance 31131.63Support 31090.23
18 Dec 2024, 12:22 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Green Energy share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:21 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1191.92
10 Days1230.08
20 Days1206.39
50 Days1494.46
100 Days1681.17
300 Days1756.14
18 Dec 2024, 12:16 PM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1111.5, down -2.74% from yesterday's ₹1142.8

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Green Energy has broken the first support of 1131.68 & second support of 1119.37 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1095.73. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1095.73 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

18 Dec 2024, 11:57 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 175.45% higher than yesterday

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has surged by 175.45% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 1114.55, reflecting a decrease of 2.47%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume often points to a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in value.

18 Dec 2024, 11:56 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy reached a peak of 1130.5 and a low of 1118.55 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 1115.33 (Support Level 1), suggesting a potential shift in market sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1104.17 and 1091.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11127.12Support 11115.17
Resistance 21134.78Support 21110.88
Resistance 31139.07Support 31103.22
18 Dec 2024, 11:23 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1120.6, down -1.94% from yesterday's ₹1142.8

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Green Energy has broken the first support of 1131.68 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1119.37. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1119.37 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:11 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has dropped by 2.05% today, currently trading at 1119.35, following a similar trend among its peers. Companies like Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Tata Power, and JSW Energy are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.38% and 0.56%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India322.9-7.1-2.15366.2222.75300316.37
Adani Power521.15-3.75-0.71896.75430.85201004.43
Adani Green Energy1119.35-23.45-2.052173.65870.9177308.68
Tata Power417.4-3.2-0.76494.85312.6133442.44
JSW Energy680.4-4.15-0.61804.95397.7111668.04
18 Dec 2024, 11:06 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2257.0, 101.34% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
18 Dec 2024, 10:50 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 148.15% higher than yesterday

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has increased by 148.15% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 1124, reflecting a decrease of 1.65%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:37 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy touched a high of 1141.0 & a low of 1117.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11139.33Support 11115.33
Resistance 21152.17Support 21104.17
Resistance 31163.33Support 31091.33
18 Dec 2024, 10:15 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:58 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has fallen by 1.85% today, currently trading at 1121.65, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Tata Power, and JSW Energy, are also experiencing declines today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.09% and 0.26%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India324.2-5.8-1.76366.2222.75301525.45
Adani Power523.1-1.8-0.34896.75430.85201756.53
Adani Green Energy1121.65-21.15-1.852173.65870.9177673.0
Tata Power416.65-3.95-0.94494.85312.6133202.67
JSW Energy675.5-9.05-1.32804.95397.7110863.85
18 Dec 2024, 09:37 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1128.85, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹1142.8

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Green Energy has broken the first support of 1131.68 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1119.37. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1119.37 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has decreased by 0.67%, currently trading at 1135.15. Over the past year, the price of Adani Green Energy shares has dropped by 25.02%, also settling at 1135.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.84%
3 Months-39.77%
6 Months-36.98%
YTD-28.41%
1 Year-25.02%
18 Dec 2024, 08:51 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11167.63Support 11131.68
Resistance 21191.27Support 21119.37
Resistance 31203.58Support 31095.73
18 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2257.0, 97.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
18 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9988 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 74.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 282 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1168.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1178.5 & 1138.05 yesterday to end at 1142.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

