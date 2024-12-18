Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Sees Decline in Trading Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened and closed at ₹1168.05, with a high of ₹1178.5 and a low of ₹1138.05. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹181094.5 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹2173.65 and a low of ₹870.9. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 282,861 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹1101.75 and a high of ₹1150. This indicates a volatility of ₹48.25 within the trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics surrounding the company's performance.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has surged by 219.81% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹1105, reflecting a decrease of 3.31%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price trends is crucial. A positive price shift paired with increased volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price shift with high volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy reached a high of 1120.3 and a low of 1106.5 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistance levels of 1115.17 and 1110.88, suggesting some selling activity. Traders might consider closing existing long positions, while new investors can assess the potential for a reversal if the stock appears to be oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1117.83
|Support 1
|1104.03
|Resistance 2
|1125.97
|Support 2
|1098.37
|Resistance 3
|1131.63
|Support 3
|1090.23
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Green Energy share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1191.92
|10 Days
|1230.08
|20 Days
|1206.39
|50 Days
|1494.46
|100 Days
|1681.17
|300 Days
|1756.14
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Green Energy has broken the first support of ₹1131.68 & second support of ₹1119.37 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1095.73. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1095.73 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has surged by 175.45% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹1114.55, reflecting a decrease of 2.47%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume often points to a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in value.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy reached a peak of 1130.5 and a low of 1118.55 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 1115.33 (Support Level 1), suggesting a potential shift in market sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1104.17 and 1091.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1127.12
|Support 1
|1115.17
|Resistance 2
|1134.78
|Support 2
|1110.88
|Resistance 3
|1139.07
|Support 3
|1103.22
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Green Energy has broken the first support of ₹1131.68 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1119.37. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1119.37 then there can be further negative price movement.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has dropped by 2.05% today, currently trading at ₹1119.35, following a similar trend among its peers. Companies like Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Tata Power, and JSW Energy are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.38% and 0.56%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|322.9
|-7.1
|-2.15
|366.2
|222.75
|300316.37
|Adani Power
|521.15
|-3.75
|-0.71
|896.75
|430.85
|201004.43
|Adani Green Energy
|1119.35
|-23.45
|-2.05
|2173.65
|870.9
|177308.68
|Tata Power
|417.4
|-3.2
|-0.76
|494.85
|312.6
|133442.44
|JSW Energy
|680.4
|-4.15
|-0.61
|804.95
|397.7
|111668.04
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2257.0, 101.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has increased by 148.15% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹1124, reflecting a decrease of 1.65%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy touched a high of 1141.0 & a low of 1117.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1139.33
|Support 1
|1115.33
|Resistance 2
|1152.17
|Support 2
|1104.17
|Resistance 3
|1163.33
|Support 3
|1091.33
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has fallen by 1.85% today, currently trading at ₹1121.65, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Tata Power, and JSW Energy, are also experiencing declines today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.09% and 0.26%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|324.2
|-5.8
|-1.76
|366.2
|222.75
|301525.45
|Adani Power
|523.1
|-1.8
|-0.34
|896.75
|430.85
|201756.53
|Adani Green Energy
|1121.65
|-21.15
|-1.85
|2173.65
|870.9
|177673.0
|Tata Power
|416.65
|-3.95
|-0.94
|494.85
|312.6
|133202.67
|JSW Energy
|675.5
|-9.05
|-1.32
|804.95
|397.7
|110863.85
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Green Energy has broken the first support of ₹1131.68 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1119.37. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1119.37 then there can be further negative price movement.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has decreased by 0.67%, currently trading at ₹1135.15. Over the past year, the price of Adani Green Energy shares has dropped by 25.02%, also settling at ₹1135.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.84%
|3 Months
|-39.77%
|6 Months
|-36.98%
|YTD
|-28.41%
|1 Year
|-25.02%
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1167.63
|Support 1
|1131.68
|Resistance 2
|1191.27
|Support 2
|1119.37
|Resistance 3
|1203.58
|Support 3
|1095.73
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2257.0, 97.5% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 74.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 282 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1178.5 & ₹1138.05 yesterday to end at ₹1142.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend