Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹870.05 and closed at ₹884.30, marking a notable increase. The stock reached a high of ₹901.30 and a low of ₹841 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹141,281.40 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹2,173.65 and a low of ₹870.90. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 227,547 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has decreased by 0.56%, currently trading at ₹886.45. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a significant decline of 53.26%, dropping to ₹886.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.68%
|3 Months
|-37.81%
|6 Months
|-53.09%
|YTD
|-14.45%
|1 Year
|-53.26%
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|906.25
|Support 1
|855.2
|Resistance 2
|924.4
|Support 2
|822.3
|Resistance 3
|957.3
|Support 3
|804.15
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1551.0, 73.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2791 k
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 63.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 227 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹884.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹901.30 & ₹841 yesterday to end at ₹891.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend