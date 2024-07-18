Explore
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2024, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 1740.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1758.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at 1749 and closed at 1740.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1819.85, while the low was 1749. The market capitalization stood at 278599.63 crore. The 52-week high was 2173.65, and the 52-week low was 816. The BSE volume for the day was 53252 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:15:11 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 0.64% and is currently trading at 1770.00. Over the past year, Adani Green Energy shares have surged by 82.32% to 1770.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.87% to reach 24613.00 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.21%
3 Months-12.21%
6 Months5.59%
YTD10.2%
1 Year82.32%
18 Jul 2024, 08:49:54 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11803.13Support 11733.63
Resistance 21846.32Support 21707.32
Resistance 31872.63Support 31664.13
18 Jul 2024, 08:35:36 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 600.0, 65.89% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
18 Jul 2024, 08:16:04 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 1284 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 604 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 112.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1231 k & BSE volume was 53 k.

18 Jul 2024, 08:04:54 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1740.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1819.85 & 1749 yesterday to end at 1758.8. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

