Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at ₹1749 and closed at ₹1740.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1819.85, while the low was ₹1749. The market capitalization stood at ₹278599.63 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2173.65, and the 52-week low was ₹816. The BSE volume for the day was 53252 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 0.64% and is currently trading at ₹1770.00. Over the past year, Adani Green Energy shares have surged by 82.32% to ₹1770.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.87% to reach 24613.00 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.21%
|3 Months
|-12.21%
|6 Months
|5.59%
|YTD
|10.2%
|1 Year
|82.32%
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1803.13
|Support 1
|1733.63
|Resistance 2
|1846.32
|Support 2
|1707.32
|Resistance 3
|1872.63
|Support 3
|1664.13
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹600.0, 65.89% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 112.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1231 k & BSE volume was 53 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1819.85 & ₹1749 yesterday to end at ₹1758.8. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.