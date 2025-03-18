Adani Green Energy Share Price Highlights : Adani Green Energy closed today at ₹901.05, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹896.15

Adani Green Energy Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹879.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹873.95. The stock reached a high of ₹908.30 and a low of ₹868.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹141,953.07 crore, the stock has seen a significant range over the past year, with a 52-week high of ₹2,173.65 and a low of ₹758. The BSE volume stood at 651,286 shares.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Shareholding information
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy has a 0.37% MF holding & 13.68% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.09% in to 0.37% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 15.16% in to 13.68% in quarter.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Adani Green Energy has a ROE of 12.84% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 1.72% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 19.00% & 19.00% respectively.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Financial performance
Adani Green Energy has delivered a EPS growth of 70.98% & a revenue growth of 43.44% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 107810.00 cr which is 16.93% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 0.55% today, reaching ₹901.05, in line with its counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|270.8
|3.5
|1.31
|366.2
|247.5
|251860.35
|Adani Power
|516.3
|5.6
|1.1
|896.75
|430.85
|199133.76
|Adani Green Energy
|901.05
|4.9
|0.55
|2173.65
|758.0
|142729.25
|Tata Power
|362.65
|11.9
|3.39
|494.85
|326.25
|115878.99
|Adani Energy Solutions
|797.45
|2.45
|0.31
|1347.9
|588.25
|96043.64
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy's stock experienced a low of ₹889.65 and reached a high of ₹911.70 today. This range indicates some volatility within the trading session, reflecting market interest in the company's performance.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.5%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.4%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Adani Green Energy suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed today at ₹901.05, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹896.15
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price closed the day at ₹901.05 - a 0.55% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 911.43 , 923.07 , 934.23. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 888.63 , 877.47 , 865.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹901, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹896.15
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at ₹901 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹874.95 and ₹914.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹874.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 914.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|843.07
|10 Days
|825.59
|20 Days
|845.42
|50 Days
|937.28
|100 Days
|1131.67
|300 Days
|1481.48
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Green Energy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -30.62% lower than yesterday
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has decreased by 30.62% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹903, reflecting a decline of 0.76%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 900.92 and 891.02 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 891.02 and selling near hourly resistance 900.92 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|903.28
|Support 1
|896.58
|Resistance 2
|906.47
|Support 2
|893.07
|Resistance 3
|909.98
|Support 3
|889.88
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹900.50, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹896.15
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at ₹900.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹874.95 and ₹914.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹874.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 914.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -22.56% lower than yesterday
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has decreased by 22.56% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹899, reflecting a decline of 0.32%. Trading volume is a crucial factor to consider alongside price when analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal the potential for further price decreases.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 899.33 and 895.08 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 895.08 and selling near hourly resistance 899.33 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|900.92
|Support 1
|891.02
|Resistance 2
|905.18
|Support 2
|885.38
|Resistance 3
|910.82
|Support 3
|881.12
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.53%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.82%
A lower futures price along with lower open interest in Adani Green Energy suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy's stock traded between a low of ₹889.65 and a high of ₹911.70 today, reflecting a range of ₹22.05. This fluctuation indicates a moderate level of activity in the stock, showcasing investor interest in its performance within the renewable energy sector.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -26.90% lower than yesterday
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has decreased by 26.90% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹890.85, reflecting a decline of 0.59%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy touched a high of 900.75 & a low of 896.5 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 896.02 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 892.88 & 889.47 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|899.33
|Support 1
|895.08
|Resistance 2
|902.17
|Support 2
|893.67
|Resistance 3
|903.58
|Support 3
|890.83
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹898.05, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹896.15
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at ₹898.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹874.95 and ₹914.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹874.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 914.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -10.54% lower than yesterday
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has decreased by 10.54% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹899.25, reflecting a decline of 0.35%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying trends. When there is a positive price shift accompanied by increased volume, it typically indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 907.8 and 899.1 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 899.1 and selling near hourly resistance 907.8 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|902.57
|Support 1
|896.02
|Resistance 2
|905.98
|Support 2
|892.88
|Resistance 3
|909.12
|Support 3
|889.47
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹897.50, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹896.15
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at ₹897.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹874.95 and ₹914.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹874.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 914.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 0.34% today, reaching ₹899.20, in line with its peers. Other companies in the sector, including Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions, are also experiencing gains. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.07% and 1.12%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|271.55
|4.25
|1.59
|366.2
|247.5
|252557.9
|Adani Power
|513.6
|2.9
|0.57
|896.75
|430.85
|198092.39
|Adani Green Energy
|899.2
|3.05
|0.34
|2173.65
|758.0
|142436.2
|Tata Power
|358.75
|8.0
|2.28
|494.85
|326.25
|114632.81
|Adani Energy Solutions
|799.7
|4.7
|0.59
|1347.9
|588.25
|96314.63
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -9.22% lower than yesterday
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has decreased by 9.22% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹900.90, reflecting a decline of 0.53%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy touched a high of 910.0 & a low of 901.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|907.8
|Support 1
|899.1
|Resistance 2
|913.25
|Support 2
|895.85
|Resistance 3
|916.5
|Support 3
|890.4
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Stock Peers
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 0.89% today, reaching ₹904.15, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are also seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.77% and 0.76%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|269.65
|2.35
|0.88
|366.2
|247.5
|250790.78
|Adani Power
|513.95
|3.25
|0.64
|896.75
|430.85
|198227.38
|Adani Green Energy
|904.15
|8.0
|0.89
|2173.65
|758.0
|143220.3
|Tata Power
|357.7
|6.95
|1.98
|494.85
|326.25
|114297.3
|Adani Energy Solutions
|805.0
|10.0
|1.26
|1347.9
|588.25
|96952.95
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.33%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.1%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Adani Green Energy suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹907.15, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹896.15
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at ₹907.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹874.95 and ₹914.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹874.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 914.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 1.28%, currently trading at ₹907.65. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Green Energy shares has decreased by 52.88%, also standing at ₹907.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.08%
|3 Months
|-15.41%
|6 Months
|-53.57%
|YTD
|-13.86%
|1 Year
|-52.88%
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|914.55
|Support 1
|874.95
|Resistance 2
|931.3
|Support 2
|852.1
|Resistance 3
|954.15
|Support 3
|835.35
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1300.0, 45.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1802.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8403 k
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 651 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹873.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹908.30 & ₹868.85 yesterday to end at ₹896.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.