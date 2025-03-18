Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Highlights : Adani Green Energy closed today at 901.05, up 0.55% from yesterday's 896.15

12 min read . 08:02 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Highlights : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 896.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 901.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Highlights

Adani Green Energy Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 879.75 and closed slightly lower at 873.95. The stock reached a high of 908.30 and a low of 868.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of 141,953.07 crore, the stock has seen a significant range over the past year, with a 52-week high of 2,173.65 and a low of 758. The BSE volume stood at 651,286 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:02 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Shareholding information

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy has a 0.37% MF holding & 13.68% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.09% in to 0.37% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 15.16% in to 13.68% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:32 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Adani Green Energy has a ROE of 12.84% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 1.72% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 19.00% & 19.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 07:04 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Financial performance

Adani Green Energy has delivered a EPS growth of 70.98% & a revenue growth of 43.44% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 107810.00 cr which is 16.93% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

18 Mar 2025, 06:33 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1300.0, 44.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1802.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy10.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
18 Mar 2025, 06:00 PM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 0.55% today, reaching 901.05, in line with its counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India270.83.51.31366.2247.5251860.35
Adani Power516.35.61.1896.75430.85199133.76
Adani Green Energy901.054.90.552173.65758.0142729.25
Tata Power362.6511.93.39494.85326.25115878.99
Adani Energy Solutions797.452.450.311347.9588.2596043.64
18 Mar 2025, 05:33 PM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy's stock experienced a low of 889.65 and reached a high of 911.70 today. This range indicates some volatility within the trading session, reflecting market interest in the company's performance.

18 Mar 2025, 04:30 PM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.5%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.4%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Adani Green Energy suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

18 Mar 2025, 03:49 PM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed today at ₹901.05, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹896.15

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price closed the day at 901.05 - a 0.55% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 911.43 , 923.07 , 934.23. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 888.63 , 877.47 , 865.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:33 PM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:14 PM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹901, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹896.15

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at 901 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 874.95 and 914.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 874.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 914.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 02:59 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days843.07
10 Days825.59
20 Days845.42
50 Days937.28
100 Days1131.67
300 Days1481.48
18 Mar 2025, 02:59 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Green Energy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:49 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -30.62% lower than yesterday

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has decreased by 30.62% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 903, reflecting a decline of 0.76%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 02:33 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 900.92 and 891.02 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 891.02 and selling near hourly resistance 900.92 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1903.28Support 1896.58
Resistance 2906.47Support 2893.07
Resistance 3909.98Support 3889.88
18 Mar 2025, 02:06 PM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹900.50, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹896.15

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at 900.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 874.95 and 914.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 874.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 914.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 01:47 PM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -22.56% lower than yesterday

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has decreased by 22.56% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 899, reflecting a decline of 0.32%. Trading volume is a crucial factor to consider alongside price when analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal the potential for further price decreases.

18 Mar 2025, 01:36 PM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 899.33 and 895.08 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 895.08 and selling near hourly resistance 899.33 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1900.92Support 1891.02
Resistance 2905.18Support 2885.38
Resistance 3910.82Support 3881.12
18 Mar 2025, 01:11 PM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.53%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.82%

A lower futures price along with lower open interest in Adani Green Energy suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.

18 Mar 2025, 01:04 PM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy's stock traded between a low of 889.65 and a high of 911.70 today, reflecting a range of 22.05. This fluctuation indicates a moderate level of activity in the stock, showcasing investor interest in its performance within the renewable energy sector.

18 Mar 2025, 12:46 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -26.90% lower than yesterday

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has decreased by 26.90% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 890.85, reflecting a decline of 0.59%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Mar 2025, 12:35 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy touched a high of 900.75 & a low of 896.5 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 896.02 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 892.88 & 889.47 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1899.33Support 1895.08
Resistance 2902.17Support 2893.67
Resistance 3903.58Support 3890.83
18 Mar 2025, 12:24 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Green Energy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 12:20 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days843.07
10 Days825.59
20 Days845.42
50 Days937.28
100 Days1131.67
300 Days1481.48
18 Mar 2025, 12:16 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹898.05, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹896.15

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at 898.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 874.95 and 914.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 874.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 914.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:45 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -10.54% lower than yesterday

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has decreased by 10.54% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 899.25, reflecting a decline of 0.35%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying trends. When there is a positive price shift accompanied by increased volume, it typically indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 11:36 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 907.8 and 899.1 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 899.1 and selling near hourly resistance 907.8 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1902.57Support 1896.02
Resistance 2905.98Support 2892.88
Resistance 3909.12Support 3889.47
18 Mar 2025, 11:26 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹897.50, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹896.15

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at 897.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 874.95 and 914.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 874.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 914.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:16 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 0.34% today, reaching 899.20, in line with its peers. Other companies in the sector, including Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions, are also experiencing gains. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.07% and 1.12%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India271.554.251.59366.2247.5252557.9
Adani Power513.62.90.57896.75430.85198092.39
Adani Green Energy899.23.050.342173.65758.0142436.2
Tata Power358.758.02.28494.85326.25114632.81
Adani Energy Solutions799.74.70.591347.9588.2596314.63
18 Mar 2025, 10:47 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -9.22% lower than yesterday

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has decreased by 9.22% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 900.90, reflecting a decline of 0.53%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Mar 2025, 10:33 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy touched a high of 910.0 & a low of 901.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1907.8Support 1899.1
Resistance 2913.25Support 2895.85
Resistance 3916.5Support 3890.4
18 Mar 2025, 09:50 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 0.89% today, reaching 904.15, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are also seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.77% and 0.76%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India269.652.350.88366.2247.5250790.78
Adani Power513.953.250.64896.75430.85198227.38
Adani Green Energy904.158.00.892173.65758.0143220.3
Tata Power357.76.951.98494.85326.25114297.3
Adani Energy Solutions805.010.01.261347.9588.2596952.95
18 Mar 2025, 09:44 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.33%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.1%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Adani Green Energy suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

18 Mar 2025, 09:30 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹907.15, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹896.15

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at 907.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 874.95 and 914.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 874.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 914.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:18 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 1.28%, currently trading at 907.65. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Green Energy shares has decreased by 52.88%, also standing at 907.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.08%
3 Months-15.41%
6 Months-53.57%
YTD-13.86%
1 Year-52.88%
18 Mar 2025, 08:48 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1914.55Support 1874.95
Resistance 2931.3Support 2852.1
Resistance 3954.15Support 3835.35
18 Mar 2025, 08:18 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8403 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 651 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:04 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹873.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 908.30 & 868.85 yesterday to end at 896.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

