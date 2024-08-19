Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1816.15 and closed at ₹1807.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1839.25 and a low of ₹1786.8, with a trading volume of 36,104 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹289,925.46 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹2173.65 and a low of ₹816.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1807.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1839.25 & ₹1786.8 yesterday to end at ₹1830.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend