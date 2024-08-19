Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 19 Aug 2024, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 1807.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1830.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1816.15 and closed at 1807.7. The stock reached a high of 1839.25 and a low of 1786.8, with a trading volume of 36,104 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stood at 289,925.46 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 2173.65 and a low of 816.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1807.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1839.25 & 1786.8 yesterday to end at 1830.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

