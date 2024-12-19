Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 19 2024 09:34:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.60 -2.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 746.10 -1.27%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 305.65 -2.24%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 469.75 -0.19%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.35 -1.35%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

1 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -3.3 %. The stock closed at 1142.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1105.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1143.3 and closed slightly lower at 1142.8. The stock reached a high of 1150 and a low of 1101.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of 175,114.8 crore, the stock has seen a significant 52-week high of 2173.65 and a low of 870.9. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 113,781 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:19:48 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has decreased by 1.73%, currently trading at 1085.95. Over the past year, the price of Adani Green Energy shares has dropped by 27.83%, also settling at 1085.95. In contrast, during the same one-year timeframe, the Nifty index has increased by 12.98%, reaching 24198.85.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.71%
3 Months-41.38%
6 Months-38.23%
YTD-30.78%
1 Year-27.83%
19 Dec 2024, 08:48:44 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11135.87Support 11088.87
Resistance 21166.43Support 21072.43
Resistance 31182.87Support 31041.87
19 Dec 2024, 08:36:59 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2257.0, 104.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
19 Dec 2024, 08:17:38 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10074 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 72.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 113 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:01:58 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1142.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1150 & 1101.75 yesterday to end at 1105.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue