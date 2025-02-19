Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2025, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 891.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 898.20 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 898.80 and closed at 891.45. The stock reached a high of 904.60 and a low of 870.30 during the session. With a market capitalization of 142,351.18 crore, the stock's performance reflects its volatility, having a 52-week high of 2,173.65 and a low of 841. The BSE volume recorded was 373,835 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2808 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.1% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 373 k.

19 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹891.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 904.60 & 870.30 yesterday to end at 898.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

