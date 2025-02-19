Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹898.80 and closed at ₹891.45. The stock reached a high of ₹904.60 and a low of ₹870.30 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹142,351.18 crore, the stock's performance reflects its volatility, having a 52-week high of ₹2,173.65 and a low of ₹841. The BSE volume recorded was 373,835 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.1% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 373 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹904.60 & ₹870.30 yesterday to end at ₹898.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend