Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock on the last day opened at ₹1764.3 and closed at ₹1758.8. The high for the day was ₹1780 and the low was ₹1725.05. The market capitalization was ₹277007.68 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2173.65 and the 52-week low was ₹816. On the BSE, the volume traded was 49749 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹600.0, 65.69% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 784 k & BSE volume was 49 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1780 & ₹1725.05 yesterday to end at ₹1748.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.