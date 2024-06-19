Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -1.8 %. The stock closed at 1813.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1780.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at 1825.55 and closed at 1806.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1840 and the low was 1808. The market capitalization of the company was 286,868.28 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 2173.65 and 816 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 35,593 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:57:08 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Green Energy's stock price has dropped by 1.35% to reach 1788.6, in line with the decrease seen in its industry counterparts. Other companies like Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Power, Tata Power, and JSW Energy are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India330.0-1.7-0.51346.9177.6306919.8
Adani Power732.0-15.8-2.11896.75230.95282328.01
Adani Green Energy1788.6-24.45-1.352173.65816.0283320.05
Tata Power447.35-4.2-0.93464.3215.65143017.43
JSW Energy695.85-11.5-1.63713.55251.75114203.71
19 Jun 2024, 09:30:46 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1780.35, down -1.8% from yesterday's ₹1813.05

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Green Energy has broken the first support of 1801.17 & second support of 1788.43 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1768.87. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1768.87 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

19 Jun 2024, 09:18:34 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Green Energy has dropped by -0.44% and is currently trading at 1805.00. Over the past year, Adani Green Energy shares have surged by 88.89% to 1805.00. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 25.61% increase to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.53%
3 Months-7.23%
6 Months18.42%
YTD13.59%
1 Year88.89%
19 Jun 2024, 08:50:29 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11833.47Support 11801.17
Resistance 21853.03Support 21788.43
Resistance 31865.77Support 31768.87
19 Jun 2024, 08:32:14 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 72.39% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
19 Jun 2024, 08:15:33 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 669 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1997 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 633 k & BSE volume was 35 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:04:50 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1806.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1840 & 1808 yesterday to end at 1806.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

