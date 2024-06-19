Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at ₹1825.55 and closed at ₹1806.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1840 and the low was ₹1808. The market capitalization of the company was ₹286,868.28 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹2173.65 and ₹816 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 35,593 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Green Energy's stock price has dropped by 1.35% to reach ₹1788.6, in line with the decrease seen in its industry counterparts. Other companies like Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Power, Tata Power, and JSW Energy are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|330.0
|-1.7
|-0.51
|346.9
|177.6
|306919.8
|Adani Power
|732.0
|-15.8
|-2.11
|896.75
|230.95
|282328.01
|Adani Green Energy
|1788.6
|-24.45
|-1.35
|2173.65
|816.0
|283320.05
|Tata Power
|447.35
|-4.2
|-0.93
|464.3
|215.65
|143017.43
|JSW Energy
|695.85
|-11.5
|-1.63
|713.55
|251.75
|114203.71
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Green Energy has broken the first support of ₹1801.17 & second support of ₹1788.43 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1768.87. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1768.87 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Green Energy has dropped by -0.44% and is currently trading at ₹1805.00. Over the past year, Adani Green Energy shares have surged by 88.89% to ₹1805.00. In contrast, Nifty has seen a 25.61% increase to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.53%
|3 Months
|-7.23%
|6 Months
|18.42%
|YTD
|13.59%
|1 Year
|88.89%
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1833.47
|Support 1
|1801.17
|Resistance 2
|1853.03
|Support 2
|1788.43
|Resistance 3
|1865.77
|Support 3
|1768.87
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 72.39% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 633 k & BSE volume was 35 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1840 & ₹1808 yesterday to end at ₹1806.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.