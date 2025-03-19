Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Highlights : Adani Green Energy closed today at 911.10, up 1.12% from yesterday's 901.05

12 min read . 08:02 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Highlights : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 901.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 911.10 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Highlights

Adani Green Energy Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 909.40 and closed at 896.15. The stock reached a high of 911.70 and a low of 889.65 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at 142,729.25 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 2,173.65 and a low of 758, with a trading volume of 296,074 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:02 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Shareholding information

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy has a 0.37% MF holding & 13.68% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.09% in to 0.37% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 15.16% in to 13.68% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:35 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Adani Green Energy has a ROE of 12.84% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 1.72% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 19.00% & 19.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 07:04 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Financial performance

Adani Green Energy has delivered a EPS growth of 70.98% & a revenue growth of 43.44% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 107810.00 cr which is 16.93% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

19 Mar 2025, 06:36 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1300.0, 42.68% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1802.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy10.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
19 Mar 2025, 06:01 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Today, the share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 1.12%, reaching 911.10, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India276.956.152.27366.2247.5257580.22
Adani Power521.154.850.94896.75430.85201004.38
Adani Green Energy911.110.051.122173.65758.0144321.2
Tata Power371.68.952.47494.85326.25118738.82
Adani Energy Solutions812.814.351.81347.9588.2597892.37
19 Mar 2025, 05:32 PM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy's stock today reached a low of 901.15 and a high of 918.80. This reflects a trading range that indicates market fluctuations, with investors closely monitoring price movements throughout the day. The stock's performance may influence future trading decisions.

19 Mar 2025, 04:30 PM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.92%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.02%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Adani Green Energy suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

19 Mar 2025, 03:48 PM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed today at ₹911.10, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹901.05

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price closed the day at 911.10 - a 1.12% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 919.33 , 927.72 , 936.68. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 901.98 , 893.02 , 884.63.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:47 PM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -25.57% lower than yesterday

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has decreased by 25.57% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 911.10, reflecting a decline of 1.12%. Volume traded is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 03:32 PM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:11 PM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹911.30, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹901.05

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at 911.30 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 888.63 and 911.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 888.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 911.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 03:00 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Green Energy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:55 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days843.07
10 Days825.59
20 Days845.42
50 Days937.28
100 Days1131.67
300 Days1481.48
19 Mar 2025, 02:49 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -28.45% lower than yesterday

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has decreased by 28.45% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 915.40, reflecting a decline of 1.59%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 02:36 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy touched a high of 916.5 & a low of 912.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 916.17 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1917.67Support 1913.17
Resistance 2919.33Support 2910.33
Resistance 3922.17Support 3908.67
19 Mar 2025, 02:11 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1300.0, 42.26% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1802.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy10.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
19 Mar 2025, 02:06 PM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹914, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹901.05

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Green Energy has surpassed the first resistance of 911.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 923.07. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 923.07 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 01:46 PM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -30.87% lower than yesterday

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has decreased by 30.87% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 913.65, reflecting a decline of 1.40%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 01:36 PM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 916.92 and 910.47 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 910.47 and selling near hourly resistance 916.92 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1916.17Support 1909.22
Resistance 2919.03Support 2905.13
Resistance 3923.12Support 3902.27
19 Mar 2025, 01:11 PM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.91%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.93%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Adani Green Energy suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

19 Mar 2025, 01:02 PM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 901.15 and a high of 918.80. This indicates a fluctuation of 17.65 between the day's highest and lowest prices, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment within the renewable energy sector.

19 Mar 2025, 12:50 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -30.50% lower than yesterday

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has decreased by 30.50% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 912.65, reflecting a decline of 1.29%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 12:36 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy touched a high of 918.8 & a low of 912.35 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 911.78 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 908.92 & 906.03 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1916.92Support 1910.47
Resistance 2921.08Support 2908.18
Resistance 3923.37Support 3904.02
19 Mar 2025, 12:23 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Green Energy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 12:22 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days843.07
10 Days825.59
20 Days845.42
50 Days937.28
100 Days1131.67
300 Days1481.48
19 Mar 2025, 12:14 PM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹913.80, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹901.05

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Green Energy has surpassed the first resistance of 911.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 923.07. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 923.07 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:49 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -38.80% lower than yesterday

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy is down by 38.80% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 917, reflecting a decrease of 1.77%. Volume traded is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 11:37 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 918.27 and 908.02 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 908.02 and selling near hourly resistance 918.27 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1917.53Support 1911.78
Resistance 2920.42Support 2908.92
Resistance 3923.28Support 3906.03
19 Mar 2025, 11:20 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹915.65, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹901.05

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Green Energy has surpassed the first resistance of 911.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 923.07. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 923.07 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:16 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Green Energy's share price has increased by 1.63%, reaching 915.70, in line with its counterparts. Companies like Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.33% and 0.23%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India274.13.31.22366.2247.5254929.55
Adani Power523.77.41.43896.75430.85201987.9
Adani Green Energy915.714.651.632173.65758.0145049.86
Tata Power369.256.61.82494.85326.25117987.91
Adani Energy Solutions813.4515.01.881347.9588.2597970.66
19 Mar 2025, 11:02 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1300.0, 42.2% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1802.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy10.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
19 Mar 2025, 10:48 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -40.59% lower than yesterday

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has decreased by 40.59% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 914.95, reflecting a decline of 1.54%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline.

19 Mar 2025, 10:38 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy touched a high of 915.75 & a low of 905.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1918.27Support 1908.02
Resistance 2922.13Support 2901.63
Resistance 3928.52Support 3897.77
19 Mar 2025, 10:15 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:52 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy's share price has increased by 1.42% today, reaching 913.80, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex show slight variations, with Nifty down by 0.07% and Sensex up by 0.16%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India272.82.00.74366.2247.5253720.47
Adani Power520.34.00.77896.75430.85200676.54
Adani Green Energy913.812.751.422173.65758.0144748.89
Tata Power367.54.851.34494.85326.25117428.73
Adani Energy Solutions806.37.850.981347.9588.2597109.52
19 Mar 2025, 09:44 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.82%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.2%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Adani Green Energy suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

19 Mar 2025, 09:36 AM IST Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹908.65, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹901.05

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at 908.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 888.63 and 911.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 888.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 911.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:16 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 0.66%, currently trading at 907.00. However, over the past year, the price has dropped by 51.82%. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same timeframe. Please note that my training data extends only until October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.06%
3 Months-15.56%
6 Months-53.9%
YTD-13.43%
1 Year-51.82%
19 Mar 2025, 08:48 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1911.43Support 1888.63
Resistance 2923.07Support 2877.47
Resistance 3934.23Support 3865.83
19 Mar 2025, 08:31 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1300.0, 44.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1802.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy10.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
19 Mar 2025, 08:18 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8460 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 296 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:04 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹896.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 911.70 & 889.65 yesterday to end at 901.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

