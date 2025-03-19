Adani Green Energy Share Price Highlights : Adani Green Energy closed today at 911.10, up 1.12% from yesterday's 901.05

Adani Green Energy Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹909.40 and closed at ₹896.15. The stock reached a high of ₹911.70 and a low of ₹889.65 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹142,729.25 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹2,173.65 and a low of ₹758, with a trading volume of 296,074 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy has a 0.37% MF holding & 13.68% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.09% in to 0.37% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 15.16% in to 13.68% in quarter.
Adani Green Energy has a ROE of 12.84% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 1.72% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 19.00% & 19.00% respectively.
Adani Green Energy has delivered a EPS growth of 70.98% & a revenue growth of 43.44% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 107810.00 cr which is 16.93% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1300.0, 42.68% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1802.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Today, the share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 1.12%, reaching ₹911.10, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|276.95
|6.15
|2.27
|366.2
|247.5
|257580.22
|Adani Power
|521.15
|4.85
|0.94
|896.75
|430.85
|201004.38
|Adani Green Energy
|911.1
|10.05
|1.12
|2173.65
|758.0
|144321.2
|Tata Power
|371.6
|8.95
|2.47
|494.85
|326.25
|118738.82
|Adani Energy Solutions
|812.8
|14.35
|1.8
|1347.9
|588.25
|97892.37
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy's stock today reached a low of ₹901.15 and a high of ₹918.80. This reflects a trading range that indicates market fluctuations, with investors closely monitoring price movements throughout the day. The stock's performance may influence future trading decisions.
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Adani Green Energy suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price closed the day at ₹911.10 - a 1.12% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 919.33 , 927.72 , 936.68. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 901.98 , 893.02 , 884.63.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has decreased by 25.57% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹911.10, reflecting a decline of 1.12%. Volume traded is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at ₹911.30 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹888.63 and ₹911.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹888.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 911.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Green Energy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|843.07
|10 Days
|825.59
|20 Days
|845.42
|50 Days
|937.28
|100 Days
|1131.67
|300 Days
|1481.48
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has decreased by 28.45% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹915.40, reflecting a decline of 1.59%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy touched a high of 916.5 & a low of 912.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 916.17 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|917.67
|Support 1
|913.17
|Resistance 2
|919.33
|Support 2
|910.33
|Resistance 3
|922.17
|Support 3
|908.67
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Green Energy has surpassed the first resistance of ₹911.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹923.07. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹923.07 then there can be further positive price movement.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has decreased by 30.87% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹913.65, reflecting a decline of 1.40%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 916.92 and 910.47 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 910.47 and selling near hourly resistance 916.92 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|916.17
|Support 1
|909.22
|Resistance 2
|919.03
|Support 2
|905.13
|Resistance 3
|923.12
|Support 3
|902.27
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Adani Green Energy suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹901.15 and a high of ₹918.80. This indicates a fluctuation of ₹17.65 between the day's highest and lowest prices, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment within the renewable energy sector.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has decreased by 30.50% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹912.65, reflecting a decline of 1.29%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy touched a high of 918.8 & a low of 912.35 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 911.78 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 908.92 & 906.03 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|916.92
|Support 1
|910.47
|Resistance 2
|921.08
|Support 2
|908.18
|Resistance 3
|923.37
|Support 3
|904.02
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Green Energy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|843.07
|10 Days
|825.59
|20 Days
|845.42
|50 Days
|937.28
|100 Days
|1131.67
|300 Days
|1481.48
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Green Energy has surpassed the first resistance of ₹911.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹923.07. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹923.07 then there can be further positive price movement.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy is down by 38.80% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹917, reflecting a decrease of 1.77%. Volume traded is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 918.27 and 908.02 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 908.02 and selling near hourly resistance 918.27 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|917.53
|Support 1
|911.78
|Resistance 2
|920.42
|Support 2
|908.92
|Resistance 3
|923.28
|Support 3
|906.03
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Green Energy has surpassed the first resistance of ₹911.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹923.07. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹923.07 then there can be further positive price movement.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has decreased by 40.59% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹914.95, reflecting a decline of 1.54%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy touched a high of 915.75 & a low of 905.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|918.27
|Support 1
|908.02
|Resistance 2
|922.13
|Support 2
|901.63
|Resistance 3
|928.52
|Support 3
|897.77
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Adani Green Energy suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at ₹908.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹888.63 and ₹911.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹888.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 911.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 0.66%, currently trading at ₹907.00. However, over the past year, the price has dropped by 51.82%. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same timeframe. Please note that my training data extends only until October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.06%
|3 Months
|-15.56%
|6 Months
|-53.9%
|YTD
|-13.43%
|1 Year
|-51.82%
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|911.43
|Support 1
|888.63
|Resistance 2
|923.07
|Support 2
|877.47
|Resistance 3
|934.23
|Support 3
|865.83
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 296 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹911.70 & ₹889.65 yesterday to end at ₹901.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.