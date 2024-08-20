Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1812.05 and closed at ₹1830.3. The stock reached a high of ₹1907 and a low of ₹1812.05. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹300744.40627308 crore. It recorded a trading volume of 72,695 shares on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range is between ₹816 and ₹2173.65.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1935.87
|Support 1
|1841.07
|Resistance 2
|1967.83
|Support 2
|1778.23
|Resistance 3
|2030.67
|Support 3
|1746.27
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2130.0, 12.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1745 k & BSE volume was 72 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1907 & ₹1812.05 yesterday to end at ₹1898.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend