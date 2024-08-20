Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 20 Aug 2024, by 3.73 %. The stock closed at 1830.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1898.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.