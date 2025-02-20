Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹875 and closed at ₹898.20, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹885.40 and a low of ₹860 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹137,010.23 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹2,173.65 and above its 52-week low of ₹841. The BSE volume for the day was 525,966 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1551.0, 79.41% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 61.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 525 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹885.40 & ₹860 yesterday to end at ₹864.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend