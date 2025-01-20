Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 1069.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1078.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1084.55 and closed at 1069.70, experiencing a high of 1089 and a low of 1057. The company's market capitalization stood at 170,790.40 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 2173.65 and a low of 870.90. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 218,271 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 0.62%, currently trading at 1084.80. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Green Energy shares has declined by 32.11%, also settling at 1084.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.33%
3 Months-34.16%
6 Months-37.43%
YTD3.6%
1 Year-32.11%
20 Jan 2025, 08:51 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11092.25Support 11058.9
Resistance 21107.55Support 21040.85
Resistance 31125.6Support 31025.55
20 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5282 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 218 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1069.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1089 & 1057 yesterday to end at 1078.1. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.