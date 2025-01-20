Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1084.55 and closed at ₹1069.70, experiencing a high of ₹1089 and a low of ₹1057. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹170,790.40 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹2173.65 and a low of ₹870.90. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 218,271 shares for the day.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 0.62%, currently trading at ₹1084.80. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Green Energy shares has declined by 32.11%, also settling at ₹1084.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.33%
|3 Months
|-34.16%
|6 Months
|-37.43%
|YTD
|3.6%
|1 Year
|-32.11%
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1092.25
|Support 1
|1058.9
|Resistance 2
|1107.55
|Support 2
|1040.85
|Resistance 3
|1125.6
|Support 3
|1025.55
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 218 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1089 & ₹1057 yesterday to end at ₹1078.1. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.