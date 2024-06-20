Hello User
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 1813.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1789.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy opened at 1815 and closed at 1813.05 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 1820 and a low of 1771.75. The market capitalization stood at 283415.09 crore. The 52-week high was 2173.65 and the low was 816. The BSE volume for the day was 57354 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1813.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1820 & 1771.75 yesterday to end at 1813.05. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

