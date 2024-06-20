Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1815 and closed at ₹1813.05 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹1820 and a low of ₹1771.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹283415.09 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2173.65 and the low was ₹816. The BSE volume for the day was 57354 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST
