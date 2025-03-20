Explore
Adani Green Energy Share Price Highlights : Adani Green Energy closed today at 923.40, up 1.35% from yesterday's 911.10
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Green Energy Share Price Highlights : Adani Green Energy closed today at ₹923.40, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹911.10

12 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 07:02 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Highlights : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 911.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 923.40 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Highlights Premium
Adani Green Energy Share Price Highlights

Adani Green Energy Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 904.95 and closed at 901.05. The stock reached a high of 918.80 and a low of 901.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of 144,321.20 crore, the stock is trading well below its 52-week high of 2,173.65 and above its 52-week low of 758. The BSE volume for the day was 382,211 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:02:39 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Financial performance

Adani Green Energy has delivered a EPS growth of 70.98% & a revenue growth of 43.44% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 107810.00 cr which is 16.93% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

20 Mar 2025, 06:30:01 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1300.0, 40.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1802.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy10.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
20 Mar 2025, 06:04:16 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy's share price increased by 1.35% today, reaching 923.40, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While Adani Power and Tata Power are experiencing declines, Power Grid Corporation of India and Adani Energy Solutions are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India279.953.01.08366.2247.5260370.4
Adani Power519.45-1.7-0.33896.75430.85200348.7
Adani Green Energy923.412.31.352173.65758.0146269.56
Tata Power370.2-1.4-0.38494.85326.25118291.47
Adani Energy Solutions815.31.750.221347.9588.2598193.47
20 Mar 2025, 05:31:27 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 902.45 and a high reaching 927.45. This reflects a daily fluctuation of 25, indicating a moderate level of volatility in the stock's performance during the trading session.

20 Mar 2025, 04:31:04 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.92%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.62%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Adani Green Energy suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

20 Mar 2025, 03:49:40 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed today at ₹923.40, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹911.10

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price closed the day at 923.40 - a 1.35% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 934.45 , 943.2 , 959.4. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 909.5 , 893.3 , 884.55.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:46:55 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 0.81% higher than yesterday

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has increased by 0.81% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at 923.40, reflecting a rise of 1.35%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 03:34:16 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:10:17 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹921.75, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹911.10

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Green Energy has surpassed the first resistance of 919.33 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 927.72. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 927.72 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 02:58:10 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Green Energy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 02:55:03 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days854.77
10 Days837.80
20 Days844.57
50 Days934.26
100 Days1123.53
300 Days1476.64
20 Mar 2025, 02:47:49 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -5.59% lower than yesterday

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has decreased by 5.59% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 915.85, reflecting a decline of 0.52%. Analyzing both trading volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 02:37:17 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 917.8 and 913.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 913.0 and selling near hourly resistance 917.8 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1917.75Support 1914.55
Resistance 2918.95Support 2912.55
Resistance 3920.95Support 3911.35
20 Mar 2025, 02:11:05 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1300.0, 42.17% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1802.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy10.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
20 Mar 2025, 02:03:55 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹914.55, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹911.10

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at 914.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 901.98 and 919.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 901.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 919.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:50:25 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -0.28% lower than yesterday

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy is down by 0.28% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 915, reflecting a decrease of 0.43%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:37:49 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 916.05 and 911.1 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 911.1 and selling near hourly resistance 916.05 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1917.8Support 1913.0
Resistance 2920.3Support 2910.7
Resistance 3922.6Support 3908.2
20 Mar 2025, 01:11:03 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.4%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.27%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Adani Green Energy suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

20 Mar 2025, 01:03:28 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy's stock exhibited a day's trading range with a low of 902.45 and a high of 921.60. This indicates a fluctuation of 19.15 between the lowest and highest price points for the day, reflecting potential volatility in the market.

20 Mar 2025, 12:52:33 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -0.07% lower than yesterday

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has decreased by 0.07% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 914.40, reflecting a decline of 0.36%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may suggest a potential for further price drops.

20 Mar 2025, 12:37:16 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 915.35 and 910.9 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 910.9 and selling near hourly resistance 915.35 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1916.05Support 1911.1
Resistance 2917.7Support 2907.8
Resistance 3921.0Support 3906.15
20 Mar 2025, 12:22:11 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days854.77
10 Days837.80
20 Days844.57
50 Days934.26
100 Days1123.53
300 Days1476.64
20 Mar 2025, 12:21:35 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Green Energy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 12:10:51 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹911.90, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹911.10

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at 911.90 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 901.98 and 919.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 901.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 919.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:50:13 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 15.20% higher than yesterday

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has increased by 15.20% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 909.95, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.13%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline.

20 Mar 2025, 11:33:00 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 921.38 and 904.58 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 904.58 and selling near hourly resistance 921.38 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1915.35Support 1910.9
Resistance 2917.9Support 2909.0
Resistance 3919.8Support 3906.45
20 Mar 2025, 11:20:16 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹914.40, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹911.10

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at 914.40 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 901.98 and 919.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 901.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 919.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:14:57 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Green Energy's share price increased by 0.52%, reaching 915.80, while its competitors showed mixed results. Peers like Adani Power, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions experienced declines, whereas Power Grid Corporation of India saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.58% and 0.67%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India279.852.91.05366.2247.5260277.4
Adani Power519.7-1.45-0.28896.75430.85200445.12
Adani Green Energy915.84.70.522173.65758.0145065.7
Tata Power370.4-1.2-0.32494.85326.25118355.38
Adani Energy Solutions810.15-3.4-0.421347.9588.2597573.21
20 Mar 2025, 11:03:18 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1300.0, 42.47% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1802.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy10.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
20 Mar 2025, 10:45:42 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 16.04% higher than yesterday

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has increased by 16.04% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 913.80, reflecting a rise of 0.30%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a likely sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline.

20 Mar 2025, 10:38:21 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy touched a high of 919.25 & a low of 902.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1921.38Support 1904.58
Resistance 2928.72Support 2895.12
Resistance 3938.18Support 3887.78
20 Mar 2025, 10:14:16 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:50:07 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy's share price increased by 0.13% today, reaching 912.30, while its competitors showed mixed results. Companies like Adani Power, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions experienced declines, whereas Power Grid Corporation of India saw gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.69% and 0.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India278.051.10.4366.2247.5258603.29
Adani Power521.0-0.15-0.03896.75430.85200946.52
Adani Green Energy912.31.20.132173.65758.0144511.28
Tata Power370.0-1.6-0.43494.85326.25118227.56
Adani Energy Solutions807.0-6.55-0.811347.9588.2597193.83
20 Mar 2025, 09:45:17 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.68%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.08%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Adani Green Energy suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

20 Mar 2025, 09:36:48 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹916.35, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹911.10

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at 916.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 901.98 and 919.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 901.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 919.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:17:47 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 1.12%, currently trading at 911.10. However, over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of 49.98%, reaching the same price of 911.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.56%
3 Months-12.41%
6 Months-53.29%
YTD-12.44%
1 Year-49.98%
20 Mar 2025, 08:47:08 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1919.33Support 1901.98
Resistance 2927.72Support 2893.02
Resistance 3936.68Support 3884.63
20 Mar 2025, 08:31:05 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1300.0, 42.68% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1802.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy10.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
20 Mar 2025, 08:20:11 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8400 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 382 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:02:45 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹901.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 918.80 & 901.15 yesterday to end at 911.10. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

