Adani Green Energy Share Price Highlights : Adani Green Energy closed today at ₹923.40, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹911.10

Adani Green Energy Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹904.95 and closed at ₹901.05. The stock reached a high of ₹918.80 and a low of ₹901.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹144,321.20 crore, the stock is trading well below its 52-week high of ₹2,173.65 and above its 52-week low of ₹758. The BSE volume for the day was 382,211 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Financial performance
Adani Green Energy has delivered a EPS growth of 70.98% & a revenue growth of 43.44% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 107810.00 cr which is 16.93% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1300.0, 40.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1802.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Stock Peers
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy's share price increased by 1.35% today, reaching ₹923.40, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While Adani Power and Tata Power are experiencing declines, Power Grid Corporation of India and Adani Energy Solutions are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|279.95
|3.0
|1.08
|366.2
|247.5
|260370.4
|Adani Power
|519.45
|-1.7
|-0.33
|896.75
|430.85
|200348.7
|Adani Green Energy
|923.4
|12.3
|1.35
|2173.65
|758.0
|146269.56
|Tata Power
|370.2
|-1.4
|-0.38
|494.85
|326.25
|118291.47
|Adani Energy Solutions
|815.3
|1.75
|0.22
|1347.9
|588.25
|98193.47
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹902.45 and a high reaching ₹927.45. This reflects a daily fluctuation of ₹25, indicating a moderate level of volatility in the stock's performance during the trading session.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.92%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.62%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Adani Green Energy suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed today at ₹923.40, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹911.10
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price closed the day at ₹923.40 - a 1.35% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 934.45 , 943.2 , 959.4. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 909.5 , 893.3 , 884.55.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 0.81% higher than yesterday
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has increased by 0.81% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at ₹923.40, reflecting a rise of 1.35%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹921.75, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹911.10
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Green Energy has surpassed the first resistance of ₹919.33 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹927.72. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹927.72 then there can be further positive price movement.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Green Energy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|854.77
|10 Days
|837.80
|20 Days
|844.57
|50 Days
|934.26
|100 Days
|1123.53
|300 Days
|1476.64
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -5.59% lower than yesterday
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has decreased by 5.59% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹915.85, reflecting a decline of 0.52%. Analyzing both trading volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 917.8 and 913.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 913.0 and selling near hourly resistance 917.8 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|917.75
|Support 1
|914.55
|Resistance 2
|918.95
|Support 2
|912.55
|Resistance 3
|920.95
|Support 3
|911.35
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹914.55, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹911.10
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at ₹914.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹901.98 and ₹919.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹901.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 919.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -0.28% lower than yesterday
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy is down by 0.28% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹915, reflecting a decrease of 0.43%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 916.05 and 911.1 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 911.1 and selling near hourly resistance 916.05 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|917.8
|Support 1
|913.0
|Resistance 2
|920.3
|Support 2
|910.7
|Resistance 3
|922.6
|Support 3
|908.2
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.4%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.27%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Adani Green Energy suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy's stock exhibited a day's trading range with a low of ₹902.45 and a high of ₹921.60. This indicates a fluctuation of ₹19.15 between the lowest and highest price points for the day, reflecting potential volatility in the market.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -0.07% lower than yesterday
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has decreased by 0.07% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹914.40, reflecting a decline of 0.36%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may suggest a potential for further price drops.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 915.35 and 910.9 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 910.9 and selling near hourly resistance 915.35 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|916.05
|Support 1
|911.1
|Resistance 2
|917.7
|Support 2
|907.8
|Resistance 3
|921.0
|Support 3
|906.15
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹911.90, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹911.10
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at ₹911.90 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹901.98 and ₹919.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹901.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 919.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 15.20% higher than yesterday
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has increased by 15.20% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹909.95, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.13%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 921.38 and 904.58 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 904.58 and selling near hourly resistance 921.38 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|915.35
|Support 1
|910.9
|Resistance 2
|917.9
|Support 2
|909.0
|Resistance 3
|919.8
|Support 3
|906.45
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹914.40, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹911.10
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at ₹914.40 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹901.98 and ₹919.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹901.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 919.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Green Energy's share price increased by 0.52%, reaching ₹915.80, while its competitors showed mixed results. Peers like Adani Power, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions experienced declines, whereas Power Grid Corporation of India saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.58% and 0.67%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|279.85
|2.9
|1.05
|366.2
|247.5
|260277.4
|Adani Power
|519.7
|-1.45
|-0.28
|896.75
|430.85
|200445.12
|Adani Green Energy
|915.8
|4.7
|0.52
|2173.65
|758.0
|145065.7
|Tata Power
|370.4
|-1.2
|-0.32
|494.85
|326.25
|118355.38
|Adani Energy Solutions
|810.15
|-3.4
|-0.42
|1347.9
|588.25
|97573.21
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 16.04% higher than yesterday
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has increased by 16.04% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹913.80, reflecting a rise of 0.30%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a likely sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy touched a high of 919.25 & a low of 902.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|921.38
|Support 1
|904.58
|Resistance 2
|928.72
|Support 2
|895.12
|Resistance 3
|938.18
|Support 3
|887.78
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Stock Peers
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy's share price increased by 0.13% today, reaching ₹912.30, while its competitors showed mixed results. Companies like Adani Power, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions experienced declines, whereas Power Grid Corporation of India saw gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.69% and 0.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|278.05
|1.1
|0.4
|366.2
|247.5
|258603.29
|Adani Power
|521.0
|-0.15
|-0.03
|896.75
|430.85
|200946.52
|Adani Green Energy
|912.3
|1.2
|0.13
|2173.65
|758.0
|144511.28
|Tata Power
|370.0
|-1.6
|-0.43
|494.85
|326.25
|118227.56
|Adani Energy Solutions
|807.0
|-6.55
|-0.81
|1347.9
|588.25
|97193.83
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.68%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.08%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Adani Green Energy suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹916.35, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹911.10
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy share price is at ₹916.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹901.98 and ₹919.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹901.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 919.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 1.12%, currently trading at ₹911.10. However, over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of 49.98%, reaching the same price of ₹911.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.56%
|3 Months
|-12.41%
|6 Months
|-53.29%
|YTD
|-12.44%
|1 Year
|-49.98%
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|919.33
|Support 1
|901.98
|Resistance 2
|927.72
|Support 2
|893.02
|Resistance 3
|936.68
|Support 3
|884.63
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8400 k
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 382 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹901.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹918.80 & ₹901.15 yesterday to end at ₹911.10. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.