Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 21 Jan 2025, by -1.07 %. The stock closed at 1078.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1066.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1084.8 and closed at 1078.1, experiencing a high of 1089.2 and a low of 1055. The company's market capitalization stands at 168,976.70 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 2173.65 and a low of 870.9. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 112,589 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11084.75Support 11051.0
Resistance 21103.25Support 21035.75
Resistance 31118.5Support 31017.25
21 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4663 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 112 k.

21 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1078.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1089.2 & 1055 yesterday to end at 1066.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

