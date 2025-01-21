Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1084.8 and closed at ₹1078.1, experiencing a high of ₹1089.2 and a low of ₹1055. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹168,976.70 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹2173.65 and a low of ₹870.9. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 112,589 shares for the day.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1084.75
|Support 1
|1051.0
|Resistance 2
|1103.25
|Support 2
|1035.75
|Resistance 3
|1118.5
|Support 3
|1017.25
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 112 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1089.2 & ₹1055 yesterday to end at ₹1066.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.