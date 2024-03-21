Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 1847.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1860.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Stock Price TodayPremium
Adani Green Energy Stock Price Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : Adani Green Energy closed at 1821.7 on the last trading day with an open price of 1831.9. The stock reached a high of 1862.55 and a low of 1814 during the day. The market capitalization stands at 292,642.08 crore, with a 52-week high of 2016 and a low of 776. The BSE volume for the day was 64,912 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 09:50:33 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates

21 Mar 2024, 09:41:34 AM IST

Adani Green Energy share price update :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1860.65, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹1847.45

Adani Green Energy stock is currently trading at 1860.65, with a net change of 13.2 and a percent change of 0.71.

21 Mar 2024, 09:31:41 AM IST

Adani Green Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.12%
3 Months24.43%
6 Months83.14%
YTD15.7%
1 Year107.37%
21 Mar 2024, 09:00:57 AM IST

Adani Green Energy share price Today :Adani Green Energy trading at ₹1847.45, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹1821.7

Adani Green Energy stock is currently trading at 1847.45, with a 1.41% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 25.75 points.

21 Mar 2024, 08:02:01 AM IST

Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1821.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Green Energy had a trading volume of 64912 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 1821.7.

Wait for it…

