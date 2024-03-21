Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1821.7 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹1831.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1862.55 and a low of ₹1814 during the day. The market capitalization stands at ₹292,642.08 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2016 and a low of ₹776. The BSE volume for the day was 64,912 shares traded.
Adani Green Energy stock is currently trading at ₹1860.65, with a net change of 13.2 and a percent change of 0.71.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.12%
|3 Months
|24.43%
|6 Months
|83.14%
|YTD
|15.7%
|1 Year
|107.37%
Adani Green Energy stock is currently trading at ₹1847.45, with a 1.41% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 25.75 points.
On the last day, Adani Green Energy had a trading volume of 64912 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹1821.7.
