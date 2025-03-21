Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

3 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2025, 10:51 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 1.58 %. The stock closed at 923.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 938 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 918.15 and closed lower at 911.10. The stock reached a high of 927.45 and a low of 902.45 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 146,269.56 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of 2,173.65 and a low of 758. A total of 180,094 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:51:37 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 34.21% higher than yesterday

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has increased by 34.21% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 973.40, reflecting a rise of 5.41%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

21 Mar 2025, 10:34:35 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy touched a high of 949.65 & a low of 931.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1955.02Support 1936.62
Resistance 2961.53Support 2924.73
Resistance 3973.42Support 3918.22
21 Mar 2025, 10:11:06 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:55:19 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy's share price increased by 2.20% today, reaching 943.70, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While Jsw Energy is experiencing a decline, companies like Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, and Tata Power Co are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.25% and 0.24%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India281.751.80.64366.2247.5262044.51
Adani Power524.254.80.92896.75430.85202200.03
Adani Green Energy943.720.32.22173.65758.0149485.15
Tata Power Co374.84.61.24494.85326.25119761.33
Jsw Energy557.35-5.0-0.89804.95419.197411.88
21 Mar 2025, 09:40:32 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.05%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.08%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Adani Green Energy suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

21 Mar 2025, 09:32:54 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy trading at ₹938, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹923.40

Adani Green Energy Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Green Energy has surpassed the first resistance of 934.45 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 943.2. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 943.2 then there can be further positive price movement.

21 Mar 2025, 09:15:54 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 0.05%, currently trading at 923.85. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Green Energy shares has decreased by 50.03%, also settling at 923.85. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,190.65.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.2%
3 Months-10.76%
6 Months-52.96%
YTD-11.27%
1 Year-50.03%
21 Mar 2025, 08:48:42 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1934.45Support 1909.5
Resistance 2943.2Support 2893.3
Resistance 3959.4Support 3884.55
21 Mar 2025, 08:34:50 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1300.0, 40.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1802.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy110.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
21 Mar 2025, 08:16:02 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8415 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 180 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:03:21 AM IST

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹911.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 927.45 & 902.45 yesterday to end at 923.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

