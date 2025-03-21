Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹918.15 and closed lower at ₹911.10. The stock reached a high of ₹927.45 and a low of ₹902.45 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹146,269.56 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of ₹2,173.65 and a low of ₹758. A total of 180,094 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Volume traded till 10 AM is 34.21% higher than yesterday
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Adani Green Energy has increased by 34.21% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹973.40, reflecting a rise of 5.41%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy touched a high of 949.65 & a low of 931.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|955.02
|Support 1
|936.62
|Resistance 2
|961.53
|Support 2
|924.73
|Resistance 3
|973.42
|Support 3
|918.22

ADANI GREEN ENERGY
Stock Peers
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: Adani Green Energy's share price increased by 2.20% today, reaching ₹943.70, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While Jsw Energy is experiencing a decline, companies like Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, and Tata Power Co are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.25% and 0.24%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|281.75
|1.8
|0.64
|366.2
|247.5
|262044.51
|Adani Power
|524.25
|4.8
|0.92
|896.75
|430.85
|202200.03
|Adani Green Energy
|943.7
|20.3
|2.2
|2173.65
|758.0
|149485.15
|Tata Power Co
|374.8
|4.6
|1.24
|494.85
|326.25
|119761.33
|Jsw Energy
|557.35
|-5.0
|-0.89
|804.95
|419.1
|97411.88
Futures trading higher by 1.05%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.08%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Adani Green Energy suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Adani Green Energy trading at ₹938, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹923.40
Adani Green Energy Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Green Energy has surpassed the first resistance of ₹934.45 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹943.2. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹943.2 then there can be further positive price movement.
Price Analysis
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has increased by 0.05%, currently trading at ₹923.85. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Green Energy shares has decreased by 50.03%, also settling at ₹923.85. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,190.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.2%
|3 Months
|-10.76%
|6 Months
|-52.96%
|YTD
|-11.27%
|1 Year
|-50.03%
Key support and resistance levels
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|934.45
|Support 1
|909.5
|Resistance 2
|943.2
|Support 2
|893.3
|Resistance 3
|959.4
|Support 3
|884.55
Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1300.0, 40.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1802.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8415 k
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 180 k.
Adani Green Energy closed at ₹911.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹927.45 & ₹902.45 yesterday to end at ₹923.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.