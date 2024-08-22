Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 22 Aug 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 1924.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1918.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy opened at 1929.95 and closed slightly lower at 1924.1. The stock reached a high of 1992 and dipped to a low of 1904.9. The company's market capitalization stood at 303967.91 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 2173.65 and a low of 816. The BSE volume for the day was 64,255 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 1547 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3308 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1483 k & BSE volume was 64 k.

22 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1924.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1992 & 1904.9 yesterday to end at 1918.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.