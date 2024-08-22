Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1929.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹1924.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1992 and dipped to a low of ₹1904.9. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹303967.91 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹2173.65 and a low of ₹816. The BSE volume for the day was 64,255 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1483 k & BSE volume was 64 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1992 & ₹1904.9 yesterday to end at ₹1918.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend