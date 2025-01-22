Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1064.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹1066.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1071.15 and experienced a low of ₹1038.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹165,642.30 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹2173.65 and a low of ₹870.90. BSE recorded a trading volume of 118,384 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has decreased by -0.81%, currently trading at ₹1036.00. Over the past year, the price of Adani Green Energy shares has dropped by -37.69%, also reaching ₹1036.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.86%
|3 Months
|-34.33%
|6 Months
|-39.21%
|YTD
|0.48%
|1 Year
|-37.69%
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1063.95
|Support 1
|1031.7
|Resistance 2
|1083.1
|Support 2
|1018.6
|Resistance 3
|1096.2
|Support 3
|999.45
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1985 k & BSE volume was 118 k.
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1071.15 & ₹1038.05 yesterday to end at ₹1045. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.