Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -2.02 %. The stock closed at 1066.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1045 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1064.95 and closed slightly higher at 1066.55. The stock reached a high of 1071.15 and experienced a low of 1038.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 165,642.30 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 2173.65 and a low of 870.90. BSE recorded a trading volume of 118,384 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Green Energy has decreased by -0.81%, currently trading at 1036.00. Over the past year, the price of Adani Green Energy shares has dropped by -37.69%, also reaching 1036.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.86%
3 Months-34.33%
6 Months-39.21%
YTD0.48%
1 Year-37.69%
22 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11063.95Support 11031.7
Resistance 21083.1Support 21018.6
Resistance 31096.2Support 3999.45
22 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4623 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1985 k & BSE volume was 118 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1066.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1071.15 & 1038.05 yesterday to end at 1045. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

