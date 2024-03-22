Active Stocks
Thu Mar 21 2024 15:59:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.05 2.99%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 273.75 3.40%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,445.10 0.98%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 421.40 1.37%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 964.85 2.57%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 22 Mar 2024, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 1847.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1855 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Stock Price TodayPremium
Adani Green Energy Stock Price Today

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : Adani Green Energy's stock opened at 1855.6 and closed at 1847.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1870.25, while the low was 1832.75. The market capitalization stood at 293,838.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2016 and the 52-week low is 776. The BSE volume for the day was 16,795 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Mar 2024, 08:01:41 AM IST

Adani Green Energy share price Live :Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1847.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Green Energy traded 16,795 shares on the BSE at a closing price of 1847.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie