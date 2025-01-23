Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹1044.4 and closed slightly higher at ₹1044.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1044.4 and a low of ₹1007.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹163,424.60 crore, the company's 52-week high stands at ₹2173.65, while the low is ₹870.9. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 118,153 shares.
23 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1044.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1044.4 & ₹1007.15 yesterday to end at ₹1030.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.