Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2025, by -1.29 %. The stock closed at 1044.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1030.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1044.4 and closed slightly higher at 1044.45. The stock reached a high of 1044.4 and a low of 1007.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of 163,424.60 crore, the company's 52-week high stands at 2173.65, while the low is 870.9. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 118,153 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1044.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1044.4 & 1007.15 yesterday to end at 1030.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.