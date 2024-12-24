Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy stock price went up today, 24 Dec 2024, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 1033.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1034.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Green Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1050 and closed at 1033.5, reflecting a decrease in value. The stock reached a high of 1058.35 and a low of 1023.75 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 163,891.9 crore, with a 52-week high of 2173.65 and a low of 870.9. The BSE volume for the day was 123,273 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Dec 2024, 08:51 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Green Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11053.87Support 11019.52
Resistance 21073.08Support 21004.38
Resistance 31088.22Support 3985.17
24 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2257.0, 118.12% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2550.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
24 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7903 k

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 63.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 123 k.

24 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: Adani Green Energy closed at ₹1033.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Green Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1058.35 & 1023.75 yesterday to end at 1034.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.